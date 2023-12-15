RENSSELAER – The Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) has partnered with Columbia High School to offer holiday concerts this festive season at the Joseph L. Bruno Rail Station. On Friday, December 22, 2023, morning commuters will enjoy the joyous melodies of the holidays performed by the Columbia High School chamber singers and chamber orchestra.

Chamber Singers @ 8:30 a.m.

Chamber Orchestra @ 9:15 a.m.

The Joseph L. Bruno Rail Station is the ninth-busiest station in the country, serving more than 800,000 people each year, with the holiday season seeing a steady increase in travelers. The public is encouraged to enjoy the music and visit the rail station this holiday season.