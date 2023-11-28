Driving more than 150 MPH and drunk while making Snapchat Video

COLONIE – A 24-year-old New Jersey man will spend years behind bars in causing the death of 22-year-old Katie Fisher of Ballston Spa.

Vasu Laroiya of Iselin, NJ, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide before the judge William Little in Albany County Court on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

According to the Albany County District Attorney’s Office, as a part of his plea, Laroiya admitted that on or about May 28, 2022, on the Northway in Colonie, he drove recklessly at speeds reaching 156 miles per hour while intoxicated and using his cell phone to make a Snapchat video, when he drove into the back of a vehicle being driven by Katie Fisher, 22, of Ballston Spa, causing her death.

Laroiya also admitted having a prior alcohol related conviction from New Jersey in 2019.

The indictment, handed up on July 6, 2022, included charges of Murder the Second Degree, Manslaughter in the Second Degree, Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree, Driving While Intoxicated, and Reckless Driving.

Sentencing is scheduled for January 26, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. The defendant faces 8 1/3 to 25 years in State Prison. Additionally, Laroiya will be subject to license revocation, and the installation of an ignition interlock device.

Larioya was originally charged by State Police with aggravated vehicular assault, felony DWI and assault, all felonies and reckless driving, a misdemeanor, on the day of the crash. Vehicular homicide and manslaughter were added on Friday, June 3, 2022.

Laroiya crashed his 2021 Tesla Model Y northbound on I-87 at a high rate of speed into a 2018 Honda Civic driven by Fisher at approximately 9:53 p.m. The Honda subsequently hit a guardrail and caught fire.

Fisher was transported to the Albany Medical Center Hospital and later died from her injuries.

At that time he was arraigned in Colonie Town Court and sent to the Albany County Jail and held without bail.