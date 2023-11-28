Man found in the woods near his home

GLENMONT – A Selkirk man reported missing on Saturday, Nov. 25 was found dead in a wooded area near 822 River Road in Glenmont on Sunday after a search from local police and fire departments.

Bethlehem police sent out a missing persons notification on Saturday with a picture of Richard Ryther, 71. According to police, he was last seen on November 24 about 2 p.m. near his home, but was not seen after that.

State Forest Rangers found Ryther after a search that included the use of drones and a helicopter. Police said that the death does not appear suspicious and the investigation remains open until the final report by the coroner.

The Bethlehem Police Department was assisted by members of the New York State Forest Rangers, State Police, Albany County Sheriff’s Department, Elsmere Fire Department, and Selkirk Fire Department.

The Bethlehem police are asking anyone who may have any additional information to contact them at 518-439-9973.