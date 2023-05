COLONIE – The Bethlehem Girls Lacrosse team played a home game on the turf at Affrims in Colonie on Tuesday, May 2 against Ballston Spa. The Eagles offense was crushing and they won the contest 21-2.

Bri Fabian led the Eagles with four goals, Maeve Conway had three and Addison Dagett and Kristen Phang had two each.

Photos by John McIntyre

