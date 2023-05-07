Found unharmed 1.4 miles away in store

COLONIE – The Colonie Police Department received a call from a frantic parent at 2:43 p.m. on Friday, April 14. The mother reported her 9-year old son had wandered away from the NYSP Michael J. Anson Memorial Park, on Frederick Avenue in Colonie, approximately 10 minutes prior to her notifying the police.

She stated her son is on the Autism scale and was essentially non-verbal. The first responding officer quickly got a picture of the child out to multiple other Colonie units that responded.

Colonie Police patrol and detective units flooded the surrounding streets and eventually turned up a witness who saw a child matching the boy’s description heading East toward the City of Albany along the sidewalk of Central Avenue 20 minutes after he went missing.

The parents said they thought the child was probably trying to head to a relative’s house in Albany. Albany Police Department was notified and Colonie units expanded their focus to the city. The Albany County Sheriff’s Department assisted with a K-9.

The Colonie Police UAS Unit began an aerial search with a drone and a missing child Amber alert was activated by the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse.

At 4:23 p.m. an employee of the New Asian Food Market at 91 Colvin Avenue called 911 to report an unaccompanied child trying to buy a basket full of groceries at the checkout without any money. Colonie officers responded to the store and verified it was the missing boy. He was unharmed from his walk of 1.4 miles from the park to the food store and was reunited with his parents.

Grand larceny at Price Chopper

COLONIE – Colonie police were called to the Price Chopper on Central Avenue on Thursday, April 13 for a larceny in progress at the store.

According to reports, when officers arrived they found loss prevention employees had observed William McDermott, 53, of Albany, travel past the point of purchase with $1,824.91 worth of merchandise. When the officers attempted to take him into custody, he allegedly resisted arrest.

McDermott was charged with grand larceny, a felony, and resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration, both misdemeanors.

At the police station he said he was injured, but refused an EMS evaluation. He was transported to a local hospital for an evaluation. McDermott was issued an appearance ticket for Wednesday, April 24 at Colonie Town Court.

Grand larceny

ALBANY – City of Albany located Manuel Valezquez, 53, at a job site and arrested him on the strength of a Colonie warrant on Thursday, April 13.

He was picked up by Colonie police, charged with grand larceny, a felony, and processed.

Valezquez was issued an appearance ticket for Wednesday, April 19 in Colonie Town Court.

Trouble with

customer at Econo Lodge

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to the Econo Lodge on Central Avenue on Friday, April 14 for a report by the staff that they were having trouble with a customer. It was the customer, a West Sand Lake woman, that ended up with the trouble.

According to reports, police identified Margo Mead, 35, as having a felony and a misdemeanor bench warrant out for her arrest from the City of Rensselaer. She was processed on the warrants and transported to meet Rensselaer police.

Criminal

mischief

COLONIE – An Albany woman was arrested by Colonie police on Saturday, April 15 for criminal mischief.

Alexis Walker, 37, was charged with criminal mischief, a felony, and arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers.

Domestic

charges

LATHAM – Colonie police responded to a residence on Latham Village Lane for a domestic disturbance and arrested Mohammed Rahman, 46, of Latham on Monday, April 17.

Rahman was charged with criminal mischief, a felony, and criminal obstruction of breathing.

He was arraigned in Colonie Town Court.

Multiple charges at Macy’s

BALLSTON SPA – A homeless man was turned over to Colonie police on Monday, April 17 and arrested on multiple charges stemming from a February 25 incident at Macy’s at Colonie Center.

Bowie Bouchard, 36, was charged with burglary and grand larceny, both felonies, and petit larceny. He was processed and arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Norman Massry.

Bench warrant

COLONIE – A 30-year-old Rensselaer man was brought over from the Albany County jail on Monday, April 17 to face charges after he failed to appear in court.

Jeffery Thomas was processed and arraigned on a bench warrant.

Three bench

warrants

SCHENECTADY – Schenectady police arrested an Albany man on Monday, April 17 for having three outstanding warrants from the Town of Colonie.

Colonie police charged Sean Telford, 37, with three counts of failing to appear, all misdemeanors, and he was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Norman Massry and sent to jail.

Outside warrant

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to a call for a domestic disturbance on Central Avenue on Tuesday, April 18 and found one of the subjects was wanted by Glenville police.

Heather Henry, 45, was processed on the warrant and transported to meet Glenville police.

Assault charges

COLONIE – A Hopewell, Virg. man was arrested on Tuesday, April 18 at the Days Inn on Central Avenue after an investigation into a incident that happened the day before.

Colonie police arrested Jack Beckner, 22, and charged him with assault with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon, a felony, and criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors. He was issued an appearance ticket for the next day and released.

No license and Felony DWI

COLONIE – On April 22, 2023, at about 5:39 p.m. State Police stopped a vehicle on the Northway in Colonie for multiple vehicle and traffic law violations. The driver was identified as Courtland S. Gardner, 35, of Mount Vernon. He did not possess a valid driver’s license. Further investigation discovered Gardner has had a previous DWI conviction in the last ten years and he was arrested and charged with felony DWI, felony aggravated unlicensed operation and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. While being taken into custody, Gardner physically resisted arrest and was also charged with that. He was transported to the Latham barracks for processing where he refused to provide a sample to determine the alcohol content of his blood. He was issued tickets returnable to the Colonie Town Court on May 3 and released to a third party.

Criminal

mischief and trespass

COLONIE – A Niskayuna man turned himself in on Wednesday, April 19 to Colonie police to face charges from an incident that took place two days earlier.

Anthony Reedy, 34, was charged with criminal mischief, a felony, and criminal trespass, a misdemeanor. He was processed and arraigned by Colonie Judge Norman Massry.

More charges for Brooklyn man

COLONIE – A Brooklyn man was charged with two additional counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument, a felony, on Wednesday, April 19 by Colonie Police.

According to reports, Javon McKain, 23, was originally found to have an outstanding warrant at the Home 2 suite hotel on Metro Park Drive on Thursday, March 30 at approximately 3:17 a.m. and police found him in possession of other stolen items and a skimming device.

According to Colonie police, McKain had an active bench warrant out of Colonie Court for failing to appear on a 2020 arrest for possessing stolen property.

During the March arrest, officers found he was in possession of seven stolen/forged credit cards and a skimming device.

“We do not have any information to indicate that he had a skimming device active in this area, and we are still working to identify the owners of the stolen cards/information,” Colonie police Lt Daniel Belles said. “This investigation is ongoing.”

On March 30, McKain was charged with the warrant and additional charges of bail jumping and conspiracy- credit card, both felonies and unlawful possession of Id, identity theft, petit larceny and possession of an unlawful skimming device, all misdemeanors.

He was arraigned by Judge Norman Massry on April 19 and released on his own recognizance.

Outside warrant

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to the area near the intersection of Central Avenue and Wolf Road on Wednesday, April 19 to check a subject after a call.

After an investigation, officers found that Isiah Moshier, 26, who is homeless, had an outstanding warrant from the City of Schenectady. He was processed and transported to meet Schenectady police.

Outside warrant

COHOES – On Wednesday, April 19, Colonie police responded to the intersection of Columbia Street Extension and Old Loudon Road for a check subject call.

When officers arrived they found Jeffrey Ashley, 37, of Cohoes, had an active warrant from State Police in Saratoga. He was taken into custody and transported to meet State Police.

Aggravated DWI in Corporate Woods

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to Corporate Woods for a possible motor vehicle accident on Thursday, April 20 at approximately 2 p.m.and found a 47-year old Myerstown, PA man drunk behind the wheel.

Officers observed that the man had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and he had an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath. The man was given and failed field sobriety tests and tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device.

He was charged with aggravated DWI, a misdemeanor, because his BAC was over .18 percent.

The man was given an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on Monday, May 1.

Driving

recklessly and DWI on Central

COLONIE – A 40-year-old Schenectady woman was arrested by Colonie police on Thursday, April 20 at 11:40 a.m. for a series of charges after stopping her on Central Avenue.

After stopping the woman for traffic violations, officers observed she had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and she had an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from her breath. The woman was given and failed field sobriety tests and tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device.

She was taken into custody and charged with reckless driving and DWI, both misdemeanors, and ticketed for failure to stay in a single lane, imprudent speed, illegal signal and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

The woman was given an appearance ticket and released. She is due back in Colonie Town Court on May 8.

Grand larceny at Macy’s

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to Macy’s at Colonie Center on Thursday, April 20 at 6:42 p.m. and arrested a 44-year-old Schenectady man for grand larceny, a felony.

Rovin Ranglall was charged, processed and released with an appearance ticket to return to Colonie Town Court on Wednesday, May 3.

Warrant and bail jumping

COLONIE – On Friday, April 21 at approximately 1:07 a.m. Colonie police responded to Ted’s Fish Fry on Wolf Road for a check person call.

After checking the identification of Kalem Brezeale, 21, of Troy, officers found that he had an outstanding warrant from the Town of Colonie for failing to appear in court in March. He was also charged with bail jumping, a felony. He was arraigned.

Bench warrant

COLONIE – Schenectady police arrested Jessica Ward, 40, of Colonie on Friday, April 21 at approximately 1:41 a.m. and transported her to meet Colonie police because she had an outstanding warrant from the town from October. She was processed and arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Norman Massry.

Bench warrant

COLONIE – The Albany County Sheriff’s office arrested Sarah Ray, 40, of Ravena on Friday, April 21 at 9:41 p.m. for an outstanding warrant for not showing up in court in December. She was given an appearance ticket by Colonie police at the direction of Colonie Town Judge Norman Massry. She is scheduled to appear in court on May 10.

Pair arrested for larceny

LOUDONVILLE – Colonie police arrested a pair from West Palm Beach, FL, on Friday, April 21 at 11:55 a.m. after an investigation at a Turf Ave residence.

Zavier Buchanan and Melissa Charles, both 25, were charged with grand larceny, a felony, and conspiracy, a misdemeanor, for an incident earlier in the day. They were processed and arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Norman Massry.