ALBANY– Last week was a big one for Steve Smith, the Bethlehem boy’s tennis coach.

Smith earned his 300th career coaching win as the Eagles beat CBA 9-0 on Wednesday, April 19. In his 23rd year at Bethlehem, Smith has had success leading the Eagles to championships as well.

Bethlehem has had 16 sectional final appearances and 11 Section II titles.

The team traveled to Albany to take on the Falcons on Friday, April 21 and continued on its winning ways.

Photos by John McIntyre/Spotlight News