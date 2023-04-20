ALBANY – National Grid was recently approved by the U.S. Department of Defense as an industry partner for its SkillBridge program. DOD SkillBridge provides career development opportunities to service members approaching the end of their military commitment. Active duty service members can apply to spend the last six months of their commitment as an intern, bridging the gap between the end of their service and the beginning of their civilian careers.

“We have a long, proud history of hiring veterans of the U.S. armed forces,” said Celeste Schneider, National Grid’s chief people officer for New York. “DOD SkillBridge provides us with a new on-ramp for recruitment with exciting career opportunities for service members nearing their discharge date that maximize their military training and experience.”

Service members with at least six months of service remaining before their discharge can approach their unit commander about participating in a DOD SkillBridge internship. National Grid interns will receive rigorous hands-on training and work alongside our employees in the field. The interns retain their military pay and benefits, and all costs are covered by DOD SkillBridge.

National Grid has made an additional commitment to DOD SkillBridge interns. Those interns who meet company performance standards during their placement will be offered employment with National Grid upon their honorary discharge from the armed forces.

“We want the very best employees working for National Grid and DOD SkillBridge opens another door,” Schneider said.