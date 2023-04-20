ALBANY – At April monthly meeting, Legislative Minority Leader Frank Mauriello and the full Albany County Legislature honored the Colonie Pop Warner Raiders Cheerleading program on their championship performance at the Youth Cheer and Dance Alliance (YCADA) Globals in February.

The Cheerleading program was presented with a proclamation to congratulate their athletic achievements, recognize them for pursuing such excellence, and commend them for serving as examples for the youth of our County.

The Raiders had five teams compete in the YCADA Global — U8, U10, U12, U14 and U18. The U10 team finished first in their division, besting several other teams from across the country with a score of 93.27%. The U18 team also finished first in their division, surpassing two Florida teams with a 94.62% score. All Raiders teams represented themselves well, serving as a source of pride for their coaches, families and communities.

