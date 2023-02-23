RAVENA — Ravena Coeymans Selkirk’s senior Hannah Vanderzee broke the school’s all-time leading scoring record for women’s basketball on Friday, Feb. 3.

The RCS girl’s varsity basketball team was playing against Schalmont, where she surpassed alumna Robin Mortensen Reed’s 1979 record of 1,227 points.

It took no time at all for Vanderzee to break the record: she surpassed 1,000 career points in December, making her one of only three RCS female athletes to ever do so.

Vanderzee scored 10 points in Ravena’s win over Cobleskill to tie the record at their January 31 game. At the 3:27 mark of the Schalmont game, she scored a two-point basket to bring her career point total to 1,229 points, giving her sole possession of the scoring record.

The game was stopped, and Vanderzee was presented with the game ball by Schalmont center and AAU teammate, Karissa Antoine. Vanderzee ended the game with 34 points bringing her total to 1,261.

“We are so very proud of Hannah,” said head coach Jaquelin Hotaling. “It has been an absolutely wonderful experience watching her grow and reach these milestones over the years. We are grateful for her leadership and sportsmanship that have contributed to a fantastic team and season.”