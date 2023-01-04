GUILDERLAND — The Albany Med Health System reopened its Guilderland EmUrgentCare center on Monday, Jan. 2, one of two such offices that reopened after having closed in recent months.

The Guilderland and Glenville offices are back offering walk-in care six days a week at a time when seasonal respiratory viruses and other illnesses are more prevalent in the community.

Patients can get care at these locations in Glenville on Route 50 near the Schenectady County Airport and in Guilderland at the intersection of Routes 20 and 155.

“The reopening of these two urgent care locations reinforces our commitment to quality care closer to home,” said Denis Pauze, MD, chairman of Emergency Medicine at Albany Medical Center. “These walk-in clinics are staffed by emergency medicine-trained providers and offer easy access to other specialists within our System. We’re proud to be serving the Glenville and Guilderland communities, particularly at this time of year when colds, flu, and viruses are more common.”

Ten EmUrgentCare locations from Saugerties to Latham offer quick, comprehensive care. Appointments are not required for in-person visits, but they are encouraged. Virtual visits are also available every day and do require appointments. Appointments for in-person and virtual visits may be made at emurgentcare.com. In addition to these 10 locations, the Albany Med Health System offers urgent and rapid care through its community hospitals at seven other locations in Columbia, Greene, Saratoga, Warren, and Washington counties, plus 24-hour care every day at Malta Med Emergent Care off Northway Exit 12.

All of the system’s urgent care offices see patients of all ages seeking treatment for urgent and non-urgent illnesses and injuries such as sprains, strains and fractures, cuts and lacerations, ear and throat infections, asthma, bronchitis, pneumonia and more.

All 10 EmUrgentCare locations are following a six-day weekly schedule from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., including one weekend day. Below is a list of hours by location including weekly schedules and some holiday closings.

The system’s network of EmUrgentCare offices includes locations in Colonie, at 98 Wolf Road; Coxsackie, at 11835 US 9W; Glenmont, at 329 Glenmont Road; Guilderland, at 5 New Karner Road; and Latham, at 1019 New Loudon Road.