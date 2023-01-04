DELMAR – Bethlehem Police arrested a Troy man on Tuesday, Jan 3 after he allegedly fired a gun at a woman after a domestic incident in February.

According to police, the victim in the case reports that there was a domestic incident that occurred on

February 15, 2022 at approximately 7:00 p.m., in the area of 136 Kenwood Avenue.

As the victim was leaving that area in her vehicle – Zereem Williams, 21, of Troy allegedly discharged a firearm at her vehicle.

No one was injured during the incident.

Williams was charged with attempted murder, criminal use of a firearm, attempted assault and reckless endangerment.

He was arraigned by Bethlehem Town Judge Ryan Donovan and bail was set at $65,000. Williams was sent to the Albany County Jail to await bail.

This is an emerging story and will be updated.