RAVENA – Judith Gabler, broker and owner of Gabler Realty in Delmar, formally opened the brokerage’s first satellite office earlier this month.

Present at the Jan. 7 ribbon-cutting was Village Mayor Bill Misuraca and Joy Iafallo, Gabler Realty associate real estate broker. Iafallo, a local resident and advocate for the small town’s economic growth, will be the manager of the 143 Main St. location to oversee the office’s daily operations.

“Joy and I are both alumni of the Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk School District, so we have strong ties to the area and have a personal desire to be a part of bringing new life and growth to the Town and Village,” Gabler said. “We’ve had a more than 50 percent increase in sales in Ravena and surrounding locations including parts of Greene County, so we knew it was time to expand.”

The intimate gathering of twenty or so of the company’s closest supporters and Ravena’s residents celebrated with food and drink catered by the newly restored Sycamore Country Club which is co-owned by another Gabler Realty salesperson, Roxanne Stanton and her family, plus craft beer purchased from the newly opened Rail to River Brewing, also on Main Street. This is the third ribbon-cutting in two months for businesses on Main Street, so there was a lot of anticipation and excitement for the new venture.

“Opening the office’s doors is just the beginning of maintaining a strong connection with the Town and Village that will result in further trust between the businesses and the residents,” Iafallo said.

Since the establishment of Gabler Realty in 2017, the company has generated over $17 million in sales price volume within the RCS school district. $10 million of that volume was incurred in the last two years, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and during the peak of the economic boom of the nationwide housing industry. The company has high hopes to continue on in the trend of rising sales in residential and commercial properties in the community. A strong real estate market will inevitably contribute to the economic stabilization and prosperity of Ravena and the surrounding towns.

Gabler Realty is positioned amongst the top real estate brokerages leading the local housing market in Bethlehem. Recently, a spike in the brokerage’s sales and in agents serving the residents of Ravena, Coeymans, Selkirk, New Baltimore, Greenville, Coxsackie, and surrounding areas made it evident that the company needed to establish a stronger presence in the community.

“The aim is to keep the spark alive in the local housing market, fueling a flame in the town’s economic development that has seen stagnant growth over the past decade,” Iafallo said. “I am really excited to be an even bigger part of the community with managing our new Ravena office and showing more sales agents the benefits of working under our company and in this area.”