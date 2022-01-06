The Albany County Department of Health will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic today from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Sand Creek Middle School.

Pediatric second doses and booster shots will be administered.

Registration is encouraged and can be done at health.ny.gov.

The Town of Colonie will have EMS paramedics and Colonie police on hand to.

“Even as this new variant is putting everyone through challenging times, our town employees are working in conjunction with the state and county to protect and lead the community through this crisis,” said Supervisor Pater Crummey. “While this isn’t going to be easy for families, I encourage everyone to take steps to protect themselves and their families.”

The town’s original allocation of home test kits for the public were handed out within three hours of their delivery date.

The town is expecting another allocation of these test kits from Albany County soon.

The KN-95 masks are still available by stopping the front desk of the Police Department located at 312 Wolf Road.