DELMAR — Free Movement Pilates is relocating to 5 Becker Terrace, adjacent to the Four Corners in the heart of town.

There is a parking lot in close proximity to the rail trail, and a hip new neighborhood, including Brewtus Roasting for coffee lovers, and The Real McCoy Brewery for clients looking to carbo-load post-workout! But drink water first.

This will be an integrative health and wellness space, Rise Wellness Delmar. A new vision, and mission statement will be produced soon along with the launch of the Rise Wellness Delmar website, which will be a place to access multiple wellness practitioners looking to heal and share their work with the community.

The schedule includes moving on Thursday, Dec. 30, with the studio closed between then and Saturday, Jan. 1. Soft opening for private/duets is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 5, and classes resuming on Thursday, Jan. 6.

“Our goal is to make this transition as smooth as possible for our instructors and to keep YOU moving,” said owner Karly Merrill. “Instructors will communicate directly with clients regarding any alterations in their schedules, but we are hoping to minimize any disruption in Pilates routines!”

The Free Movement Pilates website is being updated, but will still be active, and will continue to use MINDBODY for class schedules, payment processing and scheduling of private and duets.

New Year. New Chapter. New Location.

“Survive RISE Thrive has been my motto over the last couple of years,” said Merrill. “We survived 2020, we rose together in 2021; let’s all thrive together in health, wellness, and business in 2022!”