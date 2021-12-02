DELMAR — The Bethlehem Police Department is hosting its second Holiday Lights in the Park at Elm Avenue Park on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Enjoy the sights and sounds of the holidays season as you drive in the park in the comfort of your own vehicle with famil and friends.

Local fire departments, EMS, business and community leaders will have displays to brighten up the night.

Santa will also be there, waiting to see every child. Be sure to bring your leter to drop off to him.

There will be a limited amount of goodie bags and baked goods to hand out, too.

There is no entrance fee required, but donations of unwrapped toys, non-perishable food and pet care items will be appreciated.

To register and receive a ticket for entrance, visit bit.ly/BPDlights.