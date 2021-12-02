ALBANY — Jay Christiana of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, was named Realtor of the Year by the Greater Capital Association of Realtors.

The GCAR Realtor of the Year Award recognizes individuals who have served not only the real estate profession in an exemplary manner but also in their communities. The association cited his longevity, having been an active member for over twenty years.

“He is extremely active in our community with several non-profit organizations, including Amtrak Rails to Recovery Program, Voices of Hope, Capital District YMCA Circle of Champs, Best Buddies Program, and the Ring of Hope Program founded by his father, Jeff Christiana,” the association shared through a statement.

Each year a Realtor of the Year Committee, which is comprised of the five past recipients, comes together to review nominees for this most honored recognition. The committee reviews civic activity, service to non-profit organizations and other charitable activities, volunteer work for the local association, business accomplishments, and state and national association activity.

Christiana served as the president CRMLS, the GCAR Board of Directors (serving as President in 2019), and currently sits on the Global MLS Board of Directors. He also has served on the board of directors of the New York State Association of Realtors and the National Association of Realtors. Through all this volunteer work, this member still has enough energy, dedication, and drive to lead one of the top four brokerages in our market.