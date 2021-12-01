Editor’s note: Details on this news item were updated Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 1.

DELMAR — Bethlehem Central’s high school principal informed parents yesterday that a student’s alleged online threat was reported to the police and the student remains out of the school.

An unspecified student allegedly made online threats of violence against multiple individuals on Tuesday, Nov. 23, according to Principal David Doemel. The high school principal shared information with parents in an online statement Tuesday, Nov. 30.

District officials were informed of the threats and immediately reported them to the Bethlehem Police Department on the same day they appeared online. The case was subsequently referred to the Albany County Sheriff’s Office. The case is still under investigation.

According to the district, the student who allegedly posted the threats has not been in school since last Tuesday.

“Please know that threats of violence of any kind will not be tolerated in our school,” Doemel stated. “Our number one priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of every student and staff member, and we will take any action necessary to make sure our students and staff here at BCHS are safe at school and feel safe at school.”

The school administration encouraged parents and guardians to speak with their children and asked that they speak up and report similar incidents to trusted adults. The district also reminded families of the many resources it employs to help students — counselors, social workers, psychologists and trained professionals.

The Bethlehem Police Department operates a Confidential Tip Line at 518-439-1503 for school and community use year-round. The tip line provides a way to report someone who may be exhibiting signs of dangerous behavior, to themselves or to others.

“Here at school, students can always talk with any school administrator or school employee, all of whom are trained to follow appropriate reporting protocols,” Doemel wrote. “Please remind your students that ‘if you see something or hear something, say something.’”