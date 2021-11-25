DELMAR – The Our Towne Bethlehem Turkey Trot returned to the masses with a brand new course this Thanksgiving Thursday, Nov. 25.

Competitors and casual participants awoke to a crisp late autumn morning with temperatures in the high 20s shortly before the 9 a.m. launch just outside the Blanchard Currey Post on West Poplar Drive. In all, more than 200 runners lined up for the traditional holiday run.

What once meandered through Olde Delmar following a launch from Bethlehem Central Middle School, this year’s race snaked through and button-hooked inside Delmar’s Kenholm Gardens neighborhood in a USA Track & Field certified 5K course. Results were not available at the time of this post.

Click on one of the photos below to access our online gallery.