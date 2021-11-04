ALBANY — A Guilderland man was arrested by New York State Police on charges related to child sex crimes.

John H. Ruthosky Jr., 36, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 20, following an investigation conducted by New York State Police Troop G, SP Latham BCI, along with the Troop G Computer Crimes Unit, the New York State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, and Homeland Security Investigations.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children provided a cyber-tip to State Police, that a user on the social media platform Kik was sharing images of child sexual exploitation.

During the initial portion of the investigation, search warrants were executed. Sexually explicit images and sexually explicit videos of young children were found on Ruthosky’s cellular phone.

He was charged with predatory sexual assault against a child, use of a child in a sexual performance, promoting a sexual performance by a child, and possession of a sexual performance by a child, all felonies. He was also charged with Sexual Misconduct, a misdemeanor, for allegedly engaging in sexual conduct with a dog.

Ruthosky was arraigned in Guilderland Town Court and remanded to Albany County jail without bail.

State Police are investigating the possibility of additional victims. If you have any information, please contact the New York State Police at 518-477-9333.