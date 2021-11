COLONIE – The Pruyn House held a Halloween celebration on Saturday, Oct. 30.

Children dressed as dinosaurs, spacemen, clowns and other scary but cute costumes painted pumpkins, played games and had cider donuts.

Students from the town’s three high schools, Colonie, Shaker and Christian Brothers Academy, volunteers to run the stations and hand out treats.

Click on a photo below to view a slideshow of the rest, of click here if you are using a news app.