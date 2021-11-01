‘The Ugliest Monster in the World’

By Luis Amavisca;

illustrated by Erica Salcedo

This little monster says it’s the ugliest in the world. A second monster claims to be even uglier. What happens when a third monster shows up? Could a mirror help them to decide who is the ugliest monster in the world? NubeOcho

‘Long Road to the Circus’

By Betsy Bird;

Illustrated by David Small

Twelve-year-old Suzy Bowles is tired of summers filled with chores on her family farm in Burr Oak. Before long, Suzy finds herself caught-up in the fast-paced, hilarious world of ostrich riding, a rollicking adventure that just might be her ticket out of Burr Oak. Knopf Books for Young Readers

‘The Sun, the Moon, and the Stars’

By Rachel Montez Minor;

Illustrated by Annie Won

This book celebrates diverse children, their power to inspire those around them, and the invisible bonds of family and humanity that can never be broken. We are all one, living together on our planet, connected under the sun, the moon, and the stars. Crown Books for Young Readers