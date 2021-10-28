On Wednesday, October 20th, a negative and manipulative ad attacking Highway Superintendent Marc Dorsey was sent around Bethlehem, showing voters that the Republicans are so desperate to win anything that they will use the lowest and dirtiest tactics possible. This ad included a year-old quote from myself (which was used without my permission, or without at least notifying me of its use) about the Highway Superintendent. Since the Republicans feel it’s necessary to use residents’ outdated words as a way to manipulate races in their favor, allow me to clear the filth and smog they’ve used to pollute the political air, and tell you how I feel today.

Highway Superintendent Marc Dorsey has grown into a great leader for the Highway Department. Much of this growth is because Dorsey responds well to criticisms thrown at him by residents. He truly listens and fixes problems when he sees them. Not only is this a sign of great leader, but it’s also a sign of a dedicated and passionate public servant who is willing to listen to and work with his constituents to make Bethlehem a better place.

Over the last several months, Dorsey has done some wonderful things around town. He takes the time to attend the Bicycle & Pedestrian Committee Meetings. During the 2020 snowstorm, he worked tirelessly to ensure the town’s streets were safe and clear. He and Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple created a drive-thru vaccination site were more than 200 people received COVID vaccinations. During the pandemic, he responded swiftly to safety concerns at crosswalks by putting up “see-me” signs to protect children walking and biking to and from school. After the windstorm in October 2020, he oversaw the clean-up efforts after with great efficiency and urgency. These are just some of the great things Dorsey has done over the last several months that show he is a leader dedicated to achieving results that improve our town.

Because of these efforts taken by Highway Superintendent Dorsey, my comments from over a year ago no longer reflect my position. My prior ambivalence has grown into complete confidence for Dorsey. Confidence that he cares about his town and the people he serves. Confidence that he will work hard to achieve important and necessary results. Confidence that he is willing to learn and grow, and help Bethlehem grow as well. Confidence that Dorsey is the best choice for Highway Superintendent, which is why he will be getting my vote on Election Day.

– Matt Lauricella

