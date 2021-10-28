<span class="s1" style="font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, 'Segoe UI', Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, 'Helvetica Neue', sans-serif;">DELMAR - J<\/span><span class="s2" style="font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, 'Segoe UI', Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, 'Helvetica Neue', sans-serif;">im Foster has served as the lone Republican on the five-seat Town Board the past four years, and he hopes to continue providing a political balance in local government.<\/span>\r\n<p class="p3">Foster\u2019s interests are to the town, not the national scene, and has said he has no aspirations of seeking a seat outside of Bethlehem. Instead, he wants to continue being a \u201csanity check\u201d and promote honesty and integrity in Town Hall.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s2">\u201cFor the past three years and change, I\u2019ve had the honor of serving our community, in my hometown, on the Town Board,\u201d Foster said.<\/span><\/p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s2">Foster has broken rank several times during his first term. He voted against the 12-month development moratorium, which has been challenged several times since. His no vote to push an affordable housing project for Selkirk came before public outcry against placing it in the Ravena Coeymans Selkirk district. Another no vote to replace the Elm Avenue Park\u2019s dive pool with slides preceded protests, too.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s2">Foster has served as a senior auditor at UHY Advisors, where he was entrusted with top secret security clearance. Most recently he joined Dowling Law, PLLC in Albany, providing legal counsel to corporate clients, not-for-profits and small business.<\/span><\/p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s2">Foster also sits on the Advisory Council of the Bethlehem YMCA and Board of Directors of the Elsmere Fire Department. <\/span><\/p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s2">\u201cIt\u2019s a duty and a privilege to serve the entire community,\u201d said Foster. \u201cNot just a select few. Not just the loudest voices or the most popular. We may agree or disagree, but we must always listen to one another.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\r\n<p class="p4"><\/p>