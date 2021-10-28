<p class="p1"><span class="s1">GLENMONT - C<\/span>olin Dwyer was born and raised in Bethlehem, and was involved with the St. Thomas Youth Group and Habitat for Humanity growing up and joined many of my fellow Bethlehem residents in traveling to various places in need for Habitat for Humanity.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p3">Dwyer graduated Siena College in 2005. He earned a Juris Doctorate from Albany Law School in 2009; and, has been practicing in the Albany area since his admission to the New York State bar. He is currently with Cooper, Erving & Savage, LLP.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p3">Dwyer began his legal career with his father, former Bethlehem Town Justice Paul Dwyer, at their law firm of Dwyer & Dwyer. Their practice handled many cases, focusing on criminal defense and civil litigation. He was entrusted with the representation of thousands of clients and he has have been to town, village and city courts throughout New York State since the beginning of his practice.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p3">Dwyer said this extensive experience has given him a unique insight into how a town court is run. He also expressed confidence in his ability to handle the workload, as he already handles hundreds of cases at a time.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p3">\u201cI know this will be invaluable in my public service to the Town of Bethlehem,\u201d Dwyer said, adding that his practice has always been focused primarily on the issues handled in town courts. \u201cI have obtained a wealth of knowledge from my father ... I watched him preside in our Town Court for 10 years and the reverence the residents of Bethlehem had for him set an example of judicial fairness that I hope to emulate.\u201d<\/p>\r\n<p class="p3">Dwyer said the most important part of being a Town Justice is to carefully take the time to consider both sides of any dispute and to give complete attention and effort to each and every case.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p4">\u201cThe Bethlehem Town Justice has that enormous responsibility to its residents and it\u2019s something that I take very seriously,\u201d Dwyer said.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p3">I live in Glenmont with my wife, Stephanie, two daughters and a baby expected this summer.<\/p>