<p class="p1"><span class="s1">DELMAR - P<\/span>aul Heiser can just about say he\u2019s a lifelong resident of Bethlehem \u2014 his family moved here when he was a toddler, and he\u2019s stayed here ever since.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p3">\u201cI love this town. I\u2019ve made many good friends here and have accumulated many great memories,\u201d he said. \u201cThat\u2019s why it pains me to see a number of indicators that show things are going sideways here in town.\u201d<\/p>\r\n<p class="p3">Heiser threw his hat into the ring as the Republican candidate for Bethlehem Town Supervisor in February. Since that time, he\u2019s been visible at Town Board meetings and spoken out against the proposed Delaware Avenue Complete Streets project. He said he\u2019s concerned how it will impact business and divert traffic to residents roads in established neighborhoods surrounding the corridor. He\u2019s gone as far as to say Town Board isn\u2019t listening to those speaking out against it.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p3">\u201cThe Town Board is known for its secrecy and lack of transparency,\u201d he said, adding that he\u2019d rather see \u201cmore reasonable upgrades\u201d such as reduced speed limits and additional crosswalks. \u201cThere are many in this town who believe their voices aren\u2019t being heard and that the current board doesn\u2019t really care to know what their concerns are.\u201d<\/p>\r\n<p class="p3">Heiser is also proposing a ward-system of government to address concerns residents outside of Delmar have made about a perceived lack of representation in Town Hall. All of the present Town Board members live within the Delmar zip code. Instead, he\u2019d like to see a representative from each hamlet.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p3">The newcomer expresses himself as a strong proponent for the police department. Though the police department has made recent hires, there are proposals that have been made under the police report initiative that have not yet been introduced. Most notably is the introduction to body cameras, something the police department supported for its officers. It\u2019s a concern for him, he said, as he reads law enforcement statistics.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p3">Citing figures from the Division of Criminal Justice Services, violent crime in Bethlehem increased by 54 percent from 2017 to 2019. In that time, he said he blames Democrats for neglecting staffing numbers and not providing enough resources.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p3">Heiser is the senior research analyst for the New York State School Boards Association. In his more than 22 years with NYSSBA, he has been involved in researching and analyzing issues related to pre-K through 12 public education and advocating for school boards. Prior to his work with NYSSBA, he was a legislative analyst for former State Sen. Stephen Saland.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p3">After attaining a bachelor\u2019s degree from the State University of New York College at Oneonta and a master\u2019s degree from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, he returned to the community in which he grew up. He continues to have deep connections with the community, including being active in St. Stephen\u2019s Episcopal Church.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p3">\u201cI grew up in Bethlehem and want to see it become a prosperous, business-friendly and financially stable town once again,\u201d Heiser said, \u201cbut it will take a different approach than what is currently offered by the current town leadership. When elected, I will work to represent all residents, regardless of party.\u201d <i>\u2014 Michael Hallisey<\/i><\/p>