<p class="p2"><b>COXSACKIE<\/b> \u2014 National Bank of Coxsackie announced that John A. Balli will join National Bank of Coxsackie as Chief Executive Officer, effective October 18.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p2">Balli joins NBC as James W. Warren retires after 25 years with the Bank. Warren, who successfully navigated National Bank of Coxsackie through the last several years (including COVID-19 and PPP), is now handing over the reins, with record assets and net income in 2021.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p2">Balli comes to NBC from Del Norte Credit Union where he was Executive Vice President. Prior to that, Balli was President & Chief Executive Officer of The National Union Bank of Kinderhook. Balli is a Certified Public Accountant who was born and raised in the area. He will bring his vast experience in Banking to National Bank of Coxsackie to continue the path of local growth and service.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p2">\u201cNational Bank of Coxsackie enjoys a long history of providing stellar service to customers and communities and is perfectly positioned to accelerate growth and market share in the greater Capital Region,\u201d said Balli. \u201cI am very much looking forward to working with an outstanding team of bankers as we expand our presence and provide outstanding banking solutions to retail and business customers. \u201c<\/p>\r\n<p class="p2">\u201cWe are very fortunate to have secured a person of the ability and experience of John Balli,\u201d said Warren. \u201cI have the utmost confidence that he will bring to NBC the same success that he has enjoyed throughout his career. Our customers, our staff, our communities, will benefit from the leadership of Mr. Balli, and welcome John to the NBC family.\u201d<\/p>