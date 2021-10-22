<p class="p1">I would like to thank all those who donated at the Town Hall Blood Drive held Monday, September 20.<span class="Apple-converted-space">\u00a0 <\/span>We appreciate everyone who presented to give.<span class="Apple-converted-space">\u00a0 <\/span>To see how much it is valued, please visit https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=kIyhotwy1gk.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p1">I would also like to thank Liz Mosier for assisting with organizing and Delmar Progress Club members Barbara Kavanagh, Connie Mulligan, Ann Jeram and Phyllis Drew who volunteered at the sign-in and canteen tables.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p1">Please take an hour of your time and offer to donate blood.<span class="Apple-converted-space">\u00a0 <\/span>Depending on your blood type, your donation will be in another person within 4-7 days so the need is real and unending.<span class="Apple-converted-space">\u00a0 <\/span>Each time you donate one pint of blood, you are potentially saving three lives.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p1">Visit https:\/\/www.redcrossblood.org\/give.html\/find-drive to find a drive or location convenient to you and schedule your next or first appointment.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p1">We wouldn\u2019t have had a successful drive without our volunteers and our generous donors.<span class="Apple-converted-space">\u00a0 <\/span>Thank you!<\/p>\r\n<p class="p3"><i>Susan Alexander<\/i><\/p>