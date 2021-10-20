DELMAR — Voters approved Bethlehem Central’s $40.7 million capital project promised to provide facilities improvements at all of the district’s schools on Tuesday, Oct. 19.

Approximately 71 percent of the 2,827 voters approved a measure school administrators promised would be funded through a combination of state aid and capital reserves.

“Thank you to our BC community for turning out today to support this project,” said Superintendent Jody Monroe. “Maintaining, modernizing and improving our facilities is essential to our mission. Many elements of this plan are designed to improve student opportunities within all four of our core district values of academics, character, community and wellness.

Construction is expected to take place in 2023 and 2024. A complete list of projects can be found online.

“We are always grateful for the show of support and it is important that our students see it for themselves, especially as they carry on through the pandemic,” said Monroe. “All students will benefit from the passage of this capital project.”