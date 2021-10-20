LATHAM — Newton Medical has been in business at Newton Plaza since 1984. It began with Drs.Tana and Potluri working closely with Barry Larner, the owner of Schuyler Companies. In 2003, Dr. Velarde joined the group followed by Dr. Biegun in 2009.

Now, 37 years later, Drs. Biegun and Velarde are owners of the practice. They too are working closely with Schuyler Companies, now headed by Eric Larner, Barry’s son. Eric has been crucial to their success, assisting in various aspects of the renovation with the help of his VP of Construction & Operations, Chuck Jesmain.

Newton Medical continues to provide the unique combination of Urgent and Primary care, allowing anyone who comes in for services to ultimately choose its doctors to be their primary care providers. They continue to offer the spectrum of urgent care services as well as Department of Transportation, pre-surgical, pre-employment and preoperative physicals.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Newton Medical has stayed open, doing more than 20,000 swabs for patients about to have surgery. They also currently offer both rapid and PCR swabs for anyone interested in being tested.

Within the past few weeks, Newton Medical completed a major renovation, effectively doubling its square footage. They are now equipped with five exam rooms and a beautiful new waiting area. The office is now also open seven days a week, welcoming all manner of patients, from those traveling outside the country who just want a COVID test, to those looking to establish a primary care provider.