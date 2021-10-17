ALBANY — The Eastern New York Commercial Horticulture Team serves the educational and research needs of the commercial vegetable, tree fruit, grape and berry industries throughout the Capital District.

The team’s specialists work together with Cornell faculty and extension educators statewide to address the issues that impact the vegetable, tree fruit, small fruit and grape industries.

The Eastern New York Commercial Horticulture Program provides educational programs and information to growers and agri-business professionals, equipping them with the knowledge to profitably produce and market safe and healthful horticultural crops, and contributing to the viability of farms and the economic well being of New York state. Specifically, the program focuses on food safety, variety evaluation, market development, pest management and cultural practices.

Growers and agri-business professionals must enroll in the program to benefit from its many educational offerings including a newsletter, direct mailings and pest alerts.

To find out more, visit http://enych.cce.cornell.edu/.