It’s time to meet the five newest members of our American Girl doll collection: Rebecca Rubin, a charismatic girl from the 1910s whose heart belongs to the stage; optimistic Melody Ellison who is growing up in the 1960s and wants to use her voice to stand up for what’s right; modern-day Kira from Australia who loves caring for animals; Joss, a surfer girl whose hearing challenges can’t keep her from following her dreams; and Sparkle and Shine, a girl with purple hair and a fierce, independent spirit. The dolls can be borrowed for 14 days at a time. Visit our catalog to see who’s available for your next adventure: bit.ly/BPLAmericanGirl.

Each doll comes with a book that tells her story, as well as a notebook for your child to share their own adventures with their new friend. You’ll also find “Making a Difference: Using Your Talents and Passions to Change the World,” a book that offers young readers lots of ideas – big and small – on how to spark change.

Good works

Speaking of making a difference, we are now highlighting the volunteer activities of kids in our community on a special bulletin board in the library hallway. The Kids Making a Difference display currently features the volunteer work done by Bethlehem resident and Girl Scout Abby Edgar and Troop 1432 at the Regional Food Bank, as well as ways others can help out.

Do you know someone under 18 who has made a contribution to the community that you’d like to highlight on the board in the future? We want to know! E-mail the information desk at [email protected] or give us a call at (518) 439-9314 for details.

You can give back, too

Are you looking for a way to help others? Join us in the Great Give Back, an opportunity for library patrons of all ages to partake in meaningful, service-oriented experiences. Through Oct. 17, we will be collecting new, unopened household cleaning and hygiene supplies for the Bethlehem Food Pantry. A collection receptacle is set up in the lobby.

You can also stop by the library’s Community Room Saturday, Oct. 16, from 3-4 p.m. to create handcrafted cards with kind and inspiring messages to be given to people at local assisted living facilities.

Dungeons and Dragons for teens

Our Dungeons and Dragons gaming group for teens is a great way to use your imagination and problem-solving skills while meeting and socializing with others who enjoy role-playing games. All experience levels welcome. Playing materials will be provided, but feel free to bring your own dice or D&D 5th Edition Character Sheet.

The gaming group takes place every other Friday and is open to teens 12 and up. Click here for a schedule of upcoming dates. Visit our online calendar at bethlehem.librarycalendar.com to search for upcoming dates.

— Kristen Roberts

A conversation with author Jean Hanff Korelitz

New York Times bestselling author Jean Hanff Korelitz will join us for a virtual talk Sunday, Oct. 17, at 1 p.m. Korelitz is the author of seven novels, including “The Plot,” which was featured on The Tonight Show as the Fallon Summer Reads 2021 pick. A new novel, “The Latecomer,” will be published on May 31, 2022.

Registration for the talk is currently open. Visit our online calendar at bethlehem.librarycalendar.com to sign up.