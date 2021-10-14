VOORHEESVILLE — Voorheesville Superintendent Frank Macri shared the district’s new COVID-19 Surveillance Testing Program to area families on the district’s website.

“Central School District is thrilled to have all of our students back at school and learning in-person,” he said. “We are following requirements from the New York State Department of Health and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and remain committed to taking all the steps necessary to ensure that our return to school is safe and that school remains open for in-person learning.”

The schools will use the statewide COVID-19 Surveillance Testing in Schools Program in partnership with Albany County. The school has initiated the screening process, made possible though federal funds secured by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The screening process requires parental consent.

For more information about the screening process, visit https://bit.ly/vvillesafe.