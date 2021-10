GUILDERLAND — Guilderland Public Library and the Guilderland Police Department are teaming up again for semi-annual nationwide Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The library is working with law enforcement officials in an effort to remove potentially dangerous controlled substances from our medicine cabinets.

This drive-through event will be held in the library’s parking lot Visit the library’s website for more information.