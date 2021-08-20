COLONIE — A 36 year-old Massachusetts man was killed after he drove into the back of a tractor trailer on Central Avenue.

According to Lt. Robert Donnelly, the driver of the 2005 Hyundai, Christopher Welter, was traveling east on Central Avenue at about 1:55 a.m.

The tractor trailer was stopped at a traffic signal at Jupiter Lane. The driver was not injured and not issued a ticket.

Welter was pinned in his vehicle and required extrication by the Colonie Fire Department. Colonie EMS responded to the crash but Welter was pronounced dead at the scene.

Central Avenue was closed in both directions from Jupiter Lane to Broderick Street from the time of the crash until about 5:40 a.m. while investigators conducted reconstruction procedures.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the Colonie Police Department at 518 783-2744.