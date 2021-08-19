ALBANY — The county Legislature named a deer hunting program after a Colonie man who dedicated 19 years of his life as a youth hunter education program instructor.

Buy a unanimous vote, the Legislature voted to name the program The Kevin Busch Pilot Youth Deer Hunting Program that will allow 12- and 13- year olds to hunt with a crossbow or a firearm.

“Kevin called me only a few weeks ago to speak in favor of the youth hunting bill. He explained his role as a youth hunter instructor and how this bill would be important to the kids. I didn’t realize how ill he was at the time, but the fact that he made every effort to reach out to me speaks to how committed he was to the future of hunting,” said Legislator Victoria Plotsky, a Democrat from Clarksville who sponsored the local law. “When I learned he had passed, renaming the bill in his honor just seemed like the right thing to do.”

Busch died last month at the age of 65.

The Kevin Busch Pilot Youth Deer Hunting Program allows experienced, adult hunters to introduce the value of hunting to the next generation.

The licensed youth hunters must adhere to several requirements that include supervision of a licensed adult hunter, ages 21 or over; wearing fluorescent orange or pink clothing while hunting; and remaining at ground level at all times while hunting deer with a crossbow, rifle, shotgun or muzzle-loading firearm.

As a youth hunter instructor, Busch taught firearm and archery safety courses at the Bethlehem Sportsman Club and the 4-H to ensure a safe experience for youth. In addition, Busch served as President of the Albany County Conservation Alliance and the Bethlehem Sportsman Club, where he raised thousands of dollars to send kids to the state Department of Environmental Conservation Summer Camp. He also represented the Albany County Conservation Alliance at the Altamont Fair and hosted annual ice fishing tournaments at Thompson’s Lake.

“My father’s greatest love after his family was youth education and participation in outdoor sports. Sustainment of outdoor programs through hunter safety, bow hunters youth camp and the Albany County Conservation Alliance youth fishing tournament were his pride and joy,” said Michael Busch.