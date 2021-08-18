COLONIE — The Planning Board, by unanimous vote, gave final approval, with some details to come, to a plan to build two office buildings on nearly four acres at 1214 Loudon Road.

The board did give the go ahead to Tralongo Builders to construct a three-story, 33,084-square-foot building with parking on the first level and a one-story, 5,671-square-foot building. But, the developer will need to come back before the board with specifics about the site elevations and a gate at one of two driveways onto Route 9.

The board granted two waivers, one would allow 106 parking spaces instead of the 122 required and another would exceed the 20-foot maximum setback from a major thoroughfare.

The mix of medical and general office use will generate about 72 new trips during the afternoon peak hours.

The land between Ver Planck Lane and Old Loudon Road is zoned Commercial Office Residential and was once used as a family farm. The existing structures will be demolished to make way for the new buildings.

The project was first presented to the board in 2018 but Nick Costa, the engineer who presented the plan on behalf of Tralongo Builders, said the project was derailed because of COVID.