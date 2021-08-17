COLONIE — An Albany man was arrested on Monday, Aug. 16, for trying to board an airplane with a loaded .40 caliber handgun in his carry-on bag.

According to Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple Sr., the Transportation Security Administration officers working at the Albany International Airport intercepted Josef Jarvis when he tried to go through the security checkpoint with the weapon.

Sheriff’s deputies responded and placed Jarvis under arrest.

He is charged with two felonies of criminal possession of a weapon and is scheduled for arraignment in the Town of Colonie Court.