ALBANY — The reaction was swift and it was fierce. And it was bipartisan.

Politicians on both sides of the aisle — from Washington to Albany — are calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign following the explosive report released Tuesday, Aug. 3, by state Attorney General Letitia James.

The report, which found Cuomo broke federal and state law while he sexually harassed 11 women, including a member of the State Police detail assigned to protect him, did not carry any criminal charges but James said she would offer up the evidence collected to any law enforcement agency that wishes to investigate.

Within hours of the report’s release, Albany County District Attorney David Soares said he will be “formally requesting investigative materials obtained by the AG’s office, and we welcome any victim to contact our office with additional information.”

James also confirmed she gave a copy of the report to the Assembly Judiciary Committee which is exploring potential impeachment proceedings against Cuomo.

The 165-page report detailed the interactions between Cuomo and his victims and the three appendixes outlined the evidence including correspondence between the governor’s staff and members of the media and his victims talking with family and/or friends about what had transpired.

“We, the investigators appointed to conduct an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, conclude that the governor engaged in conduct constituting sexual harassment under federal and New York state law,” according to the report, “Specifically, we find that the governor sexually harassed a number of current and former New York state employees by, among other things, engaging in unwelcome and nonconsensual touching, as well as making numerous offensive comments of a suggestive and sexual nature that created a hostile work environment for women.”

Cuomo, in a 15 minute video, denied any and all allegations and said the facts are not what was presented by the two independent investigators hired by James and said the interactions with one of his accusers mirrored a family member who was sexually harassed in high school.

Charlotte Bennett, the victim who he compared to the family member issued a one-word Tweet: “Resign.”

He did say, though, he would hire a team of experts to help teach he and his staff on what constitutes sexual harassment and how to avoid it.

In the video, which was a multi-media production featuring the governor holding the face of a number of different people, he said there was much work for him to do in behalf of New Yorkers. In particular, he said, now that there are more COVID-19 infections.

“The attorney general has detailed conduct that is repugnant and indefensible in any workplace and especially in the state’s highest elected office,” said New York State United Teachers President Andy Pallotta. “Equally troubling was the governor’s response to the report. Sadly, both show he is unfit to serve in office.”

Reactions from others:

“Given the extremely disturbing findings presented in the attorney general’s final report, the governor is no longer fit to serve and for the good of the State of New York, he should immediately step down, allowing Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul to assume the role of acting governor. Beginning today, my colleagues and I in the state Assembly are convening to immediately begin addressing these findings and I will support action based on the facts presented to us, so that we may continue to effectively address the multiple crises facing the state at this time.”

State Assemblywoman Pat Fahy (D-Albany)

“In February, I called for the governor to resign. The reasons are now amplified. But we need to ask: what is it about this man and the power of his office that allowed abusive behavior for so long. This is not just about Cuomo. We need constitutional reform of the governor’s office.”

Assemblyman Phil Steck (D-Colonie)

“We all deserve to be safe at work. Sadly, these women were not and I commend them for coming forward and sharing their traumatic experiences. I also commend our attorney general and her investigators for their professional and thorough investigation. A corporate CEO, no matter how successful, would be fired for creating an environment that degraded and harmed so many women. A State that champions women’s rights cannot have a governor who does not respect those rights. It is time for Andrew Cuomo to step down.”

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan

“Today’s report from Attorney General Letitia James confirms that the governor is a serial sexual harasser, assaulter and intimidator — the state Legislature must impeach now. He has violated both state and federal law. We must hold him accountable for his actions. We must honor the brave women who came forward. Zero tolerance means zero tolerance for all, including the governor. His outrageous behavior is an embarrassment to all of us and cannot be tolerated. He should put his ego aside for once and resign immediately.”

Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara (D-Schenectady)

“All of this behavior is outrageous and unacceptable and unbecoming of a public official— or any person. I’m in awe of the strength of these women. Enough.”

State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos.

“This is truly a disappointing day for all New Yorkers but an important one to begin to provide some closure for all the women who were victims of this governor’s actions. The New York State Attorney General’s disturbing report confirms what I’ve been saying for months, that Andrew Cuomo must be impeached and removed from office immediately. Enough is enough.”

State Sen. Jim Tedesco (R-Schenectady)

“Gov. Cuomo must resign immediately. The findings revealed by Attorney General Letitia James’ report confirm that Gov. Cuomo has repeatedly used his power to harass, abuse and objectify those around him. This is a tragic and disturbing conclusion to a months-long investigation, and it’s clear that the governor is unfit to lead.”

Albany County Minority Leader Legislator Frank Mauriello

“Anyone who makes a sexual harassment claim deserves a fair process and to be treated with respect. The Attorney General’s findings come after a five-month thorough and independent investigation into the allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo. No one should feel unsafe or uncomfortable in their workplace. Today’s findings illustrate the importance of addressing toxic workplace environments. It is incumbent upon leaders to ensure that it does not persist when it is identified and the necessary actions are taken when it does.”

Albany County Legislative Democrats

“I called for a full and independent investigation earlier this year into credible allegations that governor Cuomo sexually harassed several women including members of his own staff. In March, as those allegations grew even more troubling, I called on him to do the right thing for the people of New York and resign. The New York Attorney General’s report today confirms my worst fears. The governor‘s victims deserve justice, the people of our state deserve better and the governor needs to resign.”

S. Rep. Paul Tonko (D-Amsterdam)

“As we have said before, the reported actions of the governor were profoundly disturbing, inappropriate and completely unacceptable. Today’s report from the New York State Attorney General substantiated and corroborated the allegations of the brave women who came forward to share their stories — and we commend the women for doing so. The New York State Attorney General has conducted an independent, thorough and professional investigation that found the governor violated state and federal law, had a pattern of sexually harassing current and former employees, retaliated against at least one of the accusers and created a hostile work environment. No elected official is above the law. The people of New York deserve better leadership in the governor’s office. We continue to believe that the Governor should resign.”

S. Sens Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand

“The just-released comprehensive, thorough, and independent report from New York State Attorney General Letitia James into the governor’s disturbing pattern of sexual harassment, and workplace intimidation while breaking state and federal laws leads to one inescapable conclusion — one that I reached months ago: Cuomo must resign, now! He must immediately resign or face bipartisan impeachment during a special session of the state Legislature.”

State Sen. Daphne Jordan



“Governor Cuomo must resign. Today we had confirmed for us what many of us have known for a long time. Andrew Cuomo’s own hand-picked Attorney General determined that his behavior in the Governor’s office was sexual harassment. This is no great shock to anyone who knows the Governor, but the extent of his egregious behavior as laid out by the Attorney General is jarring. Yet another sad day for the State of New York and all the women who have to suffer at the hands of abusers like Andrew Cuomo.”