COLONIE — A second man was arrested on Wednesday, June 30, and charged with murder for a shooting to death a man outside the Motel 6 on May 11.

Desirique S. Johnson, 22, was located around 4 p.m. near his residence in Schenectady and taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit, said Colonie Lt. Daniel Belles.

He is charged with murder in the second degree.

“Due to this being an ongoing and active investigation, the department cannot release any further details regarding this incident, or further describe this defendant’s role in the incident,” Belles said. “As more information is developed, additional arrests could be forthcoming.”

On May 14, police arrested 23-year-old Paul Streeks and charged him in the killing of 21-year-old Xiaa Prince, of Schenectady in the parking lot of the Curry Road motel at around 1:45 a.m.

Police were initially called to the scene to answer a call about a car accident, but it turned out to be an injured Prince attempting to drive away from the scene.

Johnson was arraigned in the Town of Colonie Justice Court and remanded to the Albany County jail.

Belles asked anyone with information to call the Colonie Police Investigations Division at 518-783-2754. Information can also be given anonymously by calling Capital Region Crimestoppers at 1-833-ALB-TIPS, or go to capitalregioncrimestoppers.com.