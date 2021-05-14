LATHAM — The Shaker girls lacrosse team dropped a home game to Shen by a score of 6-3 on Thursday, May 13.

Shen took a 3-0 lead after one and carried a 6-3 lead into the half. Neither team scored in the second half of play.

Bryn Fecko, Jamie Martino and Lindsey McCulloch each scored for Shaker. Lauren Shanahan and Emily Speck each had two goals to lead Shen.

In goal, Emily Bette had seven saves for Shaker while Olivia Ballard had eight for Shen.

Shaker, 2-2, will host Niskayuna on Tuesday, May 18 and host Guilderland on Saturday, May 22. Shen, 2-0, will host Colonie on Saturday and Columbia on Thursday, May 20.

Click on a photo below to view a slideshow of the rest.