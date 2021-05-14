Dear Editor,

The assertion by Senator Jim Tedisco (“Empire State fast Becoming the Empty State”) that New York State experienced population loss during the past 10 years is factually wrong: the US Census Bureau noted that the population of New York State has increased by 4.2 percent (823,000 residents) since 2010.

Calling New York State, which has 20 million residents, “the Empty State” is grotesque. How can the Spotlight publish letters that are spreading gross misinformation to its readers?

We are not talking about opinions here, but verified facts. You should have gently mentioned to Senator Tedisco that his numbers were wrong. This is a perfect example of a situation where facts are manipulated to justify a political position: Senator Tedisco needs the population of New York State to go down in order to prove his point that the state is not well run.

— Jean-Francois Briere

Delmar

Editor’s note: The opinions of those expressed by our readers and those who submit statements for our Opinion Page are not necessarily shared by our editorial staff. Senator Jim Tedisco’s party has continuously raised issue with New York state’s taxes compared with neighboring states with lower populations and less financial burdens. Focusing on the headline of his statement draws away from the other points of his argument.