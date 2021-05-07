MENANDS — The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society will present the Benson’s Pet Centers’ “There’s No Place Like Home” Virtual Gala for Animals on Saturday, May 15 from 6 to 7 p.m.

The event will be streamed live on the Humane Society’s Facebook page @mohawkhumane.

All are invited to view the event, which will be co-hosted by NEWS10 Chief Meteorologist and host of Pet Connection, Steve Caporizzo and Humane Society CEO Ashley Jeffrey Bouck.

The gala will feature inspiring animal stories and opportunities for viewers to support the work of the society.

Honorary Chairs Lisa and Ed Mitzen will match all donations up to a total of $50,000.

Gourmet dinner and wine packages are available for purchase and can be picked up on the day of the event at Mazzone Hospitality in Clifton Park or the Humane Society in Menands.

In addition, an online auction will run from May 9 through May 16.

Participants can register to bid online starting May 9. All details can be found at mohawkhumane.org/gala-animals or call 518-434-8128, ext. 206 for more information.