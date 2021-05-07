Library patrons have completed a month of reading in order to support children and families in need. Nearly 185 Colonie Library patrons volunteered their time to read and earn donations for families supported by Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Capital Region.

These families struggle with serious, sometimes life-threatening illnesses and injuries and Colonie Library patrons stepped in to help support them when they need it most. Additionally, 10 percent of the raised funds will be awarded to our amazing Friends of the William K Sanford Town Library. The Friends of the Library is a volunteer organization that provides support for purchases, services, and events for the Colonie Library. We would also like to thank Shaker Middle School seventh grade students for joining us, and contributing to this worthwhile cause.

Drum roll please … our wonderful Colonie Library readers earned over $6,200 in support of RMHC-CR and the Friends. We are so thankful to these participants who volunteered to help others.

— Nathaniel Heyer