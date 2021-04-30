DELMAR — Bethlehem police arrested a Delmar man after allegedly pulling a stun gun on a good Samaritan who was providing him aid.

Bethlehem police said the arrest stems from an early morning call for aid on the Albany County Helderberg-Hudson Rail Trail at approximately 3:19 a.m. on Sunday, April 25. Police responded to assist EMS on the rail trail for an unconscious male, 23-year-old Alexander Carp.

Carp was initially found unconscious by a group of friends who were walking along the trail. One of the friends in the group had a medical background and reportedly assessed Carp had a head injury before administering first aid.

Police said when Carp regained consciousness and learned police were on the way, he pulled a Taser on the good Samaritan and fled the scene. Police note that Carp was wearing soft body armor and a ski mask that morning. A short time later, he was located at his residence and transported to Albany Medical Center for treatment.

Carp was initially charged with menacing and criminal possession of a weapon. However, due to the nature of the incident, Bethlehem Police detectives from executed a search warrant and allegedly found several other items that they seized resulting in an additional weapons charge.

An arrest warrant for Carp was issued. He turned himself into the Bethlehem Police Department on Tuesday, April 27, to answer the charges. He was arraigned in Bethlehem Town Court and held. Carp is also on parole and is being held on a violation of parole.

Carp was transported to the Albany County Correctional Facility pending further action in this case.