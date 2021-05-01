By QUOIDA LAUZON

From the moment we realize we are going to be having a child, we naturally want to protect them, have them feel loved, help them, and teach them all of the wonderful things they need to know.

I often see parents, especially new parents, doubt themselves. There is so much information coming at you at one time it can be overwhelming and cause some anxious feelings.

I am a firm believer in personal development, professional development, and parent development. I also want to remind and encourage parents to trust their instincts. It’s great to ask questions, it’s great to use some resources on the internet, but it doesn’t replace or take away from you. YOU are the parent of your child. Trust yourself! When you feel you need to call the doctor or ask to see a specialist, it’s OK to say, “I am around my baby all the time, and this isn’t the normal I’m used to seeing.”

Advocate for your child, and if something feels off, speak up. Remember to trust yourself and your parental instincts. Don’t forget: You’ve got this!

Editor’s note: Family Now’s newest monthly columnist, Quoida Lauzon, is a Capital District mom and a Registered Nurse who specializes in maternal and infant health, breastfeeding and childbirth education. Over the past 11 years she has worked in the healthcare industry from military installations to local clinics.

After having a daughter of her own and experiencing what it felt like to be on the other end of the stethoscope, she felt a calling to support new mothers and their families. She started her own business to help women have more confidence with breastfeeding and adjusting to motherhood as a whole. She teaches classes and coaches new mothers in their pregnancy and “fourth trimester” journey and believes women should thrive, not just survive, motherhood.

Connect with her on social media @nurse.q.lauzon or visit nurseq.com.