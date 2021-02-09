COLONIE — An on-duty K-9 deputy with the Albany County Sheriff’s Department was taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital with severe injuries after a tractor trailer turned in front of the SUV he was driving.

According to Colonie Police Lt. Robert Donnelly, the at about 6:13 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 8, the Price Chopper/Market 32 tractor trailer being driven by 25-year-old Gregory Discipio, of Rotterdam, tried to make a right hand turn into the Colonie Plaza on Central Avenue.

He cut off the SUV being driven by Sgt. Joseph Iachetta, a 30-year-old, seven-year veteran of the force. The SUV hit the tractor trailer and became stuck underneath. Discipio was not injured.

Iachetta was extricated by fire department personnel and transported to Albany Med with severe injuries. Discipio was not injured in the crash and is cooperating with police. The K-9 was also extricated from the vehicle and appeared uninjured but was taken to a local veterinarian to be sure.

“Earlier today one of our members was involved in a serious PIA. He’s in serious condition @ AMC. His k9 is fine,” Apple wrote on Facebook. “Thank you to the Colonie fire depts. for extricating him. Thank you CPD for all your help and care. Thank you everyone who reached out. Now please pray for my Sgt.”

Apple said Iachetta, a seven-year veteran, was unconscious for 30-40 minutes. On Monday morning, he underwent a lengthy surgery and there was another scheduled Monday night. Apple said he will have a long recovery ahead of him.

K9 Rice was uninjured in the collision.

Both directions of Central Avenue were shut down for approximately an hour, when the westbound lanes were reopened. The eastbound lanes remained closed until approximately 2 p.m. while the crash was being investigated.

The Colonie Fire Company, Stanford Heights, Fuller Road and Niskayuna fire departments were all on scene and handled the extrication. Colonie EMS transported the deputy to the hospital.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Colonie Police Traffic Division at 518 782-2600.

Iachetta and his wife are expecting their second child, Apple said. There is a GoFundMe page set up for anyone who wants to help the Iachetta family.

