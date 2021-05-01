‘Wren’

By Katrina Lehman;

illustrated by Sophie Beer

Wren just wants a bit of peace and quiet. What he gets is the noisiest baby sister you could ever imagine! But when Wren runs away to the country, he discovers that maybe peace and quiet isn’t all he needs. Scribble

‘Line and Scribble’

By Debora Vogrig,

illustrated by Pia Valentinis

Line and Scribble are best friends that like to do things differently. Line goes straight while Scribble wanders. Line walks a tightrope as Scribble bursts into fireworks. Line likes to draw with a ruler, and Scribble, well . . . doesn’t. Chronicle

‘We All Play’

By Julie Flett

At the end of this book, animals and children gently fall asleep after a fun day of playing outside, making this a great bedtime story and a beautiful ode to the animals and humans we share our world with. Greystone Kids