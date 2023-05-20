‘Sometimes’

By Stephanie Stansbie;

illustrated by Elisa Paganelli

Your body’s full of feelings – like the tide, they ebb and flow. Sometimes they lift you high, and sometimes they bring you low. This heartwarming introduction to feelings follows a brother and sister as they navigate the highs and lows of being a kid. Lush illustrations alongside spare text depict everyday scenes kids will identify with. This gentle story in pictures offers a simple guide to life and the big feelings we can have in just one day, from fear to bravery, anger to peace. Crown Books for Young Readers

‘Catching Flight’

By Rebekah Lowell

Intricately detailed birds seemingly fly off the pages of this poetic and encouraging picture book about hope and resilience. Readers will find inspiration in a Yellow Warbler greeting a sunrise, a flock of Canada Geese supporting each other by sharing the weight of the wind, a Red-Tailed Hawk trusting its own wings, and a plucky Northern Saw-Whet Owl braving a chilly night. An afterword is included, with factual information about the ten birds featured in the book. Doubleday Books for Young Readers

‘Nubby’

By Dan Richards;

illustrated by Shanda McCloskey

Nubby the stuffed rabbit is his owner’s favorite toy, but you wouldn’t know it from the way he’s treated. He’s been dropped, dragged, and even used as a nose wipe. He decides to strike out for a fresh start, and his adventure takes him across the realm – or at least around the cul-de-sac – in search of treasure, fame and glory. Nubby’s journey teaches him that no amount of glory could replace the love of his owner. Knopf Books for Young Readers

‘The Blue Umbrella’

By Emily Ann Davison;

illustrated by Momoko Abe

It was not supposed to rain on the day that a small blue umbrella showed up on the little girl’s doorstep with a note saying “For you.” But she decided to take it along just in case. And despite the odds, it did rain. Seeing that her mom was getting soaked, the girl invites her to come under the umbrella too. At first it seemed like they couldn’t possibly both fit, but then something magical happened … the umbrella grew. Random House Studio