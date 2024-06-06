Sunflower program helps smooth challenges experienced by neurodivergent travelers

ALBANY – If you are traveling somewhere by air this summer, you will be glad to know that there is now a way to make the experience a little bit easier for your neurodivergent family members.

This travel season, Transitions, a college and career program designed for young adults with autism, learning differences or other disabilities, is recognizing Albany International Airport’s Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program, which supports people who experience travel challenges.

The airport’s Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program alerts airport staff of a disability in a respectful, discrete way. Families simply check in and are given sunflower lanyards to wear. This signals to airport employees that a traveler may need more time, information or accommodations.

“Each year millions of individuals with hidden disabilities travel by air, and we’re proud of our internationally recognized efforts here at ALB to help ease any challenges they may experience and allow them to gain independence,” said Philip Calderone, CEO of Albany International Airport. “The Sunflower Program helps airport personnel quickly recognize travelers with hidden disabilities who may require+++ additional assistance and support.”

For the average vacationer, travel headaches can include long lines and delays. Now imagine how difficult it can be for someone with a learning difference, on the autism spectrum or with another disability. A study by Autism Travel shows 97% of families are not satisfied with their options. In fact, 93% of families say they would go on vacation more if autism certified options were available.

“At Transitions, we encourage our students to live independently, and part of that includes travel. Over the course of the years, I have dropped off countless students at different transportation hubs and am continuously impressed and grateful for Albany Airport’s dedication and sensitivity through its Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program,” said Penny Rivenburg, Transitions division director.

Hidden Disabilities launched in 2016 at Gatwick Airport in England and has partners internationally.

“As the parent of a child on the autism spectrum, I was nervous about putting him in a potentially uncomfortable situation,” said Ryan Kinder, Transitions’ senior manager. “My son Kasen had a lot of questions leading up to our trip but was immediately reassured by airport staff who took note of his lanyard. They allowed us to board early and took the time to introduce themselves to Kasen. It was a smooth, enjoyable experience and now, Kasen loves to fly.”