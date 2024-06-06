June

6 Thursday

Early Birders

Come celebrate the dawn chorus as we monitor the progression of spring bird migration. These outdoor surveys begin at 7:30 a.m. Meet outside the visitor center. After a brief introduction, we’ll head out on the trails. Beginners are always welcome. Bring binoculars if you have them. In case of inclement weather, these programs will be canceled. Call 518-475-0291 to register. Five Rivers Environmental Education Center, 56 Game Farm Road, Delmar. For more information, visit www.dec.ny.gov/education/1835.html.

Thursdays in the Park: Heard

Heard’s vibrant sound takes influences from West Africa, Brazil, the Caribbean and beyond, 6 p.m. Show takes place at Elm Avenue Park in Bethlehem. This series is co-sponsored by Friends of Bethlehem Public Library. All ages welcome. For more information, call 518-439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

Nature Night Out

The Albany Pine Bush Preserve presents “Nature Night Out”, a series of evening events that invite everyone to drop everything and get into nature, 4-7:30 p.m. Registration required. Albany Pine Bush Preserve, 195 New Karner Road, Albany. For more information, call (518) 456-0655 or visit www.albanypinebush.org.

7 Friday

National Museum of Racing talk

Get ready for the Belmont Stakes with a presentation from one of the nation’s premier sports museums and halls of fame, located in Saratoga Springs. Museum curator Jessica Cloer will offer a sneak peek at their two special exhibitions opening this summer: “The Passions of Paul Mellon: Horses, Art, and Philanthropy” and “The Remarkable Ruffian,” 10:30 a.m. Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library, 475 Moe Road, Clifton Park. For more information, call (518) 371-8622 or visit www.cphlibrary.org.

8 Saturday

Caturday

Love cats? Visit the Library for a variety of cat-related activities with the Saratoga County Animal Shelter with a donation drive and other activities, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. cat adoptions; 11 a.m. Caturday Story Time. For all ages, with an adult; and 2-3 p.m.: Volunteering at the Animal Shelter opportunities for ages 12 and up. Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library, 475 Moe Road, Clifton Park. For more information, call (518) 371-8622 or visit www.cphlibrary.org.

Summer Craft Fair

Support regional artisans, participate in Shaker themed crafts, attend special tours and craft demonstrations, enjoy the petting zoo, watch sheep shearing, taste delicious local treats, all while listening to live music and enjoying the summer at America’s first Shaker settlement, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is pay what you will. Your support funds programs and restoration projects that are critical to the future of the Shaker Heritage Society. Shaker Heritage Society, 25 Meeting House Road, Albany. For more information, call (518) 456-7890 or visit home.shakerheritage.org.

Get Outdoors and Get Together Day

The outdoors is for everyone. Join us as we highlight ways to explore and enjoy the outdoors. Take a hike, try out birding, and more. We’ll have a special focus on making the outdoors accessible to all, whether with adaptive equipment or specialized facilities and programs, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Call 518-475-0291 to register. Five Rivers Environmental Education Center, 56 Game Farm Road, Delmar. For more information, visit www.dec.ny.gov/education/1835.html.

9 Sunday

Capital PRIDE Parade and Festival

The Parade Kicks off at 11:30 a.m. followed immediately by the Capital Pride Festival. For more detailed event information please contact the Pride Center or visit 518capitlapride.com or capitalpridecenter.org. Capital PRIDE and the Capital Pride Parade and Festival benefit the critical programs and services of the Pride Center of the Capital Region. Washington Park, downtown Albany.

Learn About Musical Instruments

Are you thinking about learning to play a musical instrument? Join students from the Shenendehowa National Music Honor Society as they demonstrate various instruments and answer questions about them, 1 p.m. For ages 5 and up, with an adult. Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library, 475 Moe Road, Clifton Park. For more information, call (518) 371-8622 or visit www.cphlibrary.org.

10 Monday

Pressed Flower Candle Holders

With summer around the corner, join us at the library to create the perfect seasonal outdoor lighting. All supplies will be provided, 6 p.m. Adults and teens welcome! Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 518-439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

11 Tuesday

Bridgerton High Tea

Dearest Gentle Reader, you are cordially invited to a night of high tea, trivia, gossip and frivolity. Lace-up those corsets, sharpen your quills, and bring your embroidery if you so desire as we revel in the first half of “Bridgerton,” season three, and speculate what is in store for the remaining episodes, 6:30 p.m. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 518-439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

12 Wednesday

Karner Blue Butterfly Walks

On a guided walk through the meadows at Old Gick Farm Parcel, learn about the Saratoga Sand Plains ecosystem on which this animal thrives, 1:30 p.m. Registration is required at least one business day in advanced. Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park, 90 Scout Road, Gansevoort. For more information or to register, visit wiltonpreserve.org or call (518) 450-0321.

13 Thursday

Thursdays in the Park: Tom Sieling

Children and adults alike will laugh and sing along with this family favorite, 6 p.m. Show takes place at Elm Avenue Park in Bethlehem. This series is co-sponsored by Friends of Bethlehem Public Library. All ages welcome. For more information, call 518-439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

Geocaching

Beginning today. Search for the Library’s geocaches in town parks and trails. Geocaching is a treasure hunt that uses GPS-enabled devices. Pick up a geocache passport at the Ask Desk and earn a stamp for your passport from each cache you find. Find them all to enter a raffle drawing for a prize. Prizes will be given for each age category: kids, teens, and adults. Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library, 475 Moe Road, Clifton Park. For more information, call (518) 371-8622 or visit www.cphlibrary.org.

Early Birders

Come celebrate the dawn chorus as we monitor the progression of spring bird migration. These outdoor surveys begin at 7:30 a.m. Meet outside the visitor center. After a brief introduction, we’ll head out on the trails. Beginners are always welcome. Bring binoculars if you have them. In case of inclement weather, these programs will be canceled. Call 518-475-0291 to register. Five Rivers Environmental Education Center, 56 Game Farm Road, Delmar. For more information, visit www.dec.ny.gov/education/1835.html.

Native Plants with Anita Sanchez

What plants came from here? Author and naturalist Anita Sanchez will talk about what plants are native to this area and how to use them in your garden, 6 p.m. Rensselaer Public Library, 676 East St., Rensselaer. For more information or to sign up, visit rensselaerlibrary.org or call 518-462-1193.

14 Friday

Campfire Chats at Wilton Wildlife

Come join around the campfire to learn about the native species of the Saratoga Sandplains ecosystems, how these animals are threatened, and what we can do to help their conservation, 7-8 p.m. Registration is required at least one business day in advanced. Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park, 90 Scout Road, Gansevoort. For more information or to register, visit wiltonpreserve.org or call (518) 450-0321.

15 Saturday

Music Company Orchestra

Join us for an afternoon of music with the Music Company Orchestra as it celebrates its 50th anniversary season, 2 p.m. The group, a 60-piece volunteer community orchestra, plays a wide range of classical and pops repertoire. Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library, 475 Moe Road, Clifton Park. For more information, call (518) 371-8622 or visit www.cphlibrary.org.

Spittlebugs

Join us for a 0.9 mile walk and talk about this common and harmless insect here in the Albany Pine Bush Preserve and throughout the United States, 11 a.m. Suitable for ages 8+. Registration required. Albany Pine Bush Preserve, 195 New Karner Road, Albany. For more information, call (518) 456-0655 or visit www.albanypinebush.org.

Strawberry Festival

Join us for our 65th Annual Strawberry Festival featuring our homemade strawberry shortcakes with whipped cream; a bake sale, grilled hotdogs, buttery popcorn, historical tours, live music and more, 1-5 p.m. Sand Lake Baptist Church, 2960 New York 43, Averill Park. For more information, visit www.sandlakebaptistchurch.org or www.facebook.com/sandlakebaptistchurch.

16 Sunday

Father’s Day Hike

Join us for a Father’s Day hike in the Albany Pine Bush Preserve! We will meet at the Discovery Center and take a 0.9mile walk along the blue trail in the Karner Barrens region of the preserve, 11 a.m. This program is suitable for all ages. Registration required. Albany Pine Bush Preserve, 195 New Karner Road, Albany. For more information, call (518) 456-0655 or visit www.albanypinebush.org.

17 Monday

Nature Night Out

The Albany Pine Bush Preserve presents “Nature Night Out”, a series of evening events that invite everyone to drop everything and get into nature, 4-7:30 p.m. Registration required. Albany Pine Bush Preserve, 195 New Karner Road, Albany. For more information, call (518) 456-0655 or visit www.albanypinebush.org.

18 Tuesday

Dinosaur Dance

Join us on the Green for a roar-ing good time as we dance and march around and pretend to be dinosaurs, followed by a dinosaur hunt and a craft, 10 a.m. For ages 2 and up with caregiver. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 518-439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

19 Wednesday

Karner Blue Butterfly Walks

On a guided walk through the meadows at Old Gick Farm Parcel, learn about the Saratoga Sand Plains ecosystem on which this animal thrives, and how it became endangered, 1:30 p.m. Registration is required at least one business day in advanced. Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park, 90 Scout Road, Gansevoort. For more information or to register, visit wiltonpreserve.org or call (518) 450-0321.

Juneteenth Celebration

Community groups, refreshments, music and performances, noon-4 p.m. Saratoga Regional YMCA, 290 West Ave., Saratoga Springs.

20 Thursday

Big Fez & the Surfmatics

Big Fez & the Surfmatics are a four-man group performing classic surf and beach music from the early 1960’s and beyond, 7-9 p.m. Mabee Farm Historic Site, 1100 Main St., Rotterdam Junction. For more information, call (518) 374-0263 or visit schenectadyhistorical.org.

Thursdays in the Park: Flame

Renowned local rock band spreads hope and inspiration through their music, 6 p.m. Show takes place at Elm Avenue Park in Bethlehem. This series is co-sponsored by Friends of Bethlehem Public Library. All ages welcome. For more information, call 518-439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

Early Birders

Come celebrate the dawn chorus as we monitor the progression of spring bird migration. These outdoor surveys begin at 7:30 a.m. Meet outside the visitor center. After a brief introduction, we’ll head out on the trails. Beginners are always welcome. Bring binoculars if you have them. In case of inclement weather, these programs will be canceled. Call 518-475-0291 to register. Five Rivers Environmental Education Center, 56 Game Farm Road, Delmar. For more information, visit www.dec.ny.gov/education/1835.html.

21 Friday

Pride Celebration

We’ll share stories and songs, dance around with balloons, and make some fabulous crafts, 10 a.m. For ages 3 and up and families. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 518-439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

22 Saturday

How Alice the Genealogist Avoids the Rabbit Hole

Join the Capital District Genealogical Society members for their monthly meeting and to hear a live-stream presentation by genealogist Lisa Louise Cooke, 1p.m. Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library, 475 Moe Road, Clifton Park. For more information, call (518) 371-8622 or visit www.cphlibrary.org.

Zoom: ASL for Beginners

Join us on Zoom for an hour of American Sign Language learning. This program will cover some sign language basics and is beginner friendly, 3:30 p.m. For adults and teens 16 and older. Registration required. Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library, 475 Moe Road, Clifton Park. For more information, call (518) 371-8622 or visit www.cphlibrary.org.

Family Fun: Wildlife Tales

Join us for story time at the visitor center. After the story, we’ll take a walk on the trails and look for signs of wildlife. For ages 2-6, with an adult, 10 a.m. Call 518-475-0291 to register. Five Rivers Environmental Education Center, 56 Game Farm Road, Delmar. For more information, visit www.dec.ny.gov/education/1835.html.

Pond Adventure

We will use maps to navigate our way to the pond while enjoying the sights and sounds of summer. Once there, we will break out the nets and buckets to explore the animals and plants that call a pond home, 1 p.m. Call 518-475-0291 to register. Five Rivers Environmental Education Center, 56 Game Farm Road, Delmar. For more information, visit www.dec.ny.gov/education/1835.html.

Juneteenth Celebration

Parade, food, vendors, art exhibits and kids activities all day, 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Hosted by the Hamilton Hill Arts Center. Central Park in Schenectady, 500 Iroquois Way, Schenectady. For more information, call (518) 364-8898 or (518) 312-6129.

26 Wednesday

Community Yoga

Enjoy a class designed for all skill levels, 6 p.m. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 518-439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

Butterfly Count Volunteer Training

Join us to learn what butterflies can be found in the Albany Pine Bush Preserve and how you can participate in the 2024 National Butterfly Count, 7 p.m. Registration required. Albany Pine Bush Preserve, 195 New Karner Road, Albany. For more information, call (518) 456-0655 or visit www.albanypinebush.org.

27 Thursday

School’s Out Hike

The school year is over and what better way to celebrate the start of summer vacation than by getting outdoors for a hike. Kids, bring an adult for a 2.6-mile hike over rolling sand dunes, 10 a.m. Suitable for ages 8+. Registration required. Albany Pine Bush Preserve, 195 New Karner Road, Albany. For more information, call (518) 456-0655 or visit www.albanypinebush.org.

Pride Picnic for Teens

Celebrate Pride Month with a picnic! Bring your own blanket and lunch, we’ll provide dessert and a fun craft, 12:30 p.m. All teens are welcome. For grades 6-12. Registration required. Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library, 475 Moe Road, Clifton Park. For more information, call (518) 371-8622 or visit www.cphlibrary.org.

Comedy Magic with Mr. Twisty

Join us as we kick-off our Summer Reading program with Mr. Twisty’s Super Silly Magic Show – where magic and comedy come together to create an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages, 3 and 6 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and join us on the Back Lawn, weather permitting. Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library, 475 Moe Road, Clifton Park. For more information, call (518) 371-8622 or visit www.cphlibrary.org.

Travel Thursdays

Grab your passports and pack your bags for a trip across the globe through story, 10 a.m. Best suited for ages 5 and up with caregiver. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 518-439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

Thursdays in the Park: Jester Jim

This is not your ordinary juggling show! With a trunk full of props and a looping machine, you will be glued to every sight and sound, 6 p.m. Show takes place at Elm Avenue Park in Bethlehem. This series is co-sponsored by Friends of Bethlehem Public Library. All ages welcome. For more information, call 518-439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

28 Friday

Jumpin’ Jamie

We’ll be getting the Summer Reading adventure started on the Green Friday h two performances by Jumpin’ Jamie, a “kindie” rock musician whose high-energy shows feature a little bit of everything — music, puppets, magic, 11 a.m. for preschoolers and 2 p.m. for older children. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 518-439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

29 Saturday

Choose Your Own Adventure party

Families are invited to stop in to the library and get their reader kits. We will have food, music, balloon-twisting and a “choose your own adventure” challenge through the library, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Rensselaer Public Library, 676 East St., Rensselaer. For more information, visit rensselaerlibrary.org or call 518-462-1193.

Chinese Calligraphy Talk and Exhibition

Learn about the history of Chinese Calligraphy, see Chinese Calligraphy artwork, and observe a demonstration by expert calligrapher, Richard Wang, noon-4 p.m. Bring words for him to write. For all ages. Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library, 475 Moe Road, Clifton Park. For more information, call (518) 371-8622 or visit www.cphlibrary.org.

Our Brilliant Roadside Flowers

While walking or driving, do you ever wonder what those flowers you see are? Go for a stroll around Five Rivers and learn to identify some commonly seen flowers, 10 a.m. Call 518-475-0291 to register. Five Rivers Environmental Education Center, 56 Game Farm Road, Delmar. For more information, visit www.dec.ny.gov/education/1835.html.

July

1 Monday

Beginning Birding Part I

Join us for a two-part held by the Audubon Society, and learn basic birding skills, 9:30 a.m. This program is for everyone, so the whole family can learn about this fun pastime. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 518-439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

3 Wednesday

Beginning Birding Part II: Bird Walk

Join our Audubon Society presenters and put your new birding skills to use off-site at Five Rivers Environmental Education Center, 9:30 a.m. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 518-439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

Independence Day Celebration

Spread your blanket on the lawn and enjoy live music, family fun, and a spectacular firework show over the Mohawk River. Explore the historic farm with a storied colonial past, shop a variety of local crafters, meet farm animals, and enjoy summertime on the Mohawk River, 5-9 p.m. Mabee Farm Historic Site, 1100 Main St., Rotterdam Junction. For more information, call (518) 374-0263 or visit schenectadyhistorical.org.

8 Monday

Retro Gaming Night

Step back in time at the library and play some retro games. We’ll have a Nintendo Switch, Wii U, and laptops set up with childhood favorites, 6 p.m. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 518-439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

9 Tuesday

Evenings on the Green: Peter Fletcher

Classical guitarist has played across the globe, including at Carnegie Hall, 7 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, concerts will take place the following day. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 518-439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

11 Thursday

Thursdays in the Park: Glass Pony

Stylistic blend of psychedelic and jam-focused rock, to funk, post-punk and even modern indie music, 6 p.m. Show takes place at Elm Avenue Park in Bethlehem. This series is co-sponsored by Friends of Bethlehem Public Library. All ages welcome. For more information, call 518-439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

12 Friday

Farm Kids Friday

Tour the entirety of Mabee Fram with special demonstrations of colonial crafts. Butter making, barn-building, blacksmithing and meeting the farm animals are just some of the activities available. Cost is $10 per person; free for members. Mabee Farm Historic Site, 1100 Main St., Rotterdam Junction. For more information, call (518) 374-0263 or visit schenectadyhistorical.org.

15 Monday

Craft & Color for Adults

Choose between coloring or doing an open-ended craft activity. This program is specifically designed for adults of all abilities, 11 a.m. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 518-439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

Crash Course: Graphic Novels

What are graphic novels? Where do I start? Library staff will take you through the basics, discuss history, demonstrate digital options, and present recommendations, 7 p.m. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 518-439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

16 Tuesday

Evenings on the Green: Thee Mr. E Band

A five-piece classic rock group that play music from the ’60s, ’70s, ’80s and ’90s, 7 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, concerts will take place the following day. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 518-439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

18 Thursday

Goodnight Moonshine

Goodnight Moonshine is a guitar and vocal duet, combining the evocative voice and songwriting of Molly Venter with Eben Pariser, who cut his teeth as a street performer in New York City, 7-9 p.m. Mabee Farm Historic Site, 1100 Main St., Rotterdam Junction. For more information, call (518) 374-0263 or visit schenectadyhistorical.org.

Thursdays in the Park: Story Laurie

Delightfully participatory performance of stories, sea shanties and maritime lore, 6 p.m. Show takes place at Elm Avenue Park in Bethlehem. This series is co-sponsored by Friends of Bethlehem Public Library. All ages welcome. For more information, call 518-439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

19 Friday

Embroidered Clothing

Chloe Whittaker returns to the library to demonstrate how to embroider pre-designed patterns onto an article of clothing you’ve brought from home, 3 p.m. Except for the article of clothing, all supplies will be provided. Teens welcome! Registration required. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 518-439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

23 Tuesday

Evenings on the Green: The Rumble Kings

This trio plays traditional rockabilly and surf music from the ’50s and ’60s, 7 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, concerts will take place the following day. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 518-439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

25 Thursday

Thursdays in the Park: Northern Comfort

Local band plays rock and blues, originals and covers of Tom Petty, Eric Clapton, Dire Straits and more, 6 p.m. Show takes place at Elm Avenue Park in Bethlehem. This series is co-sponsored by Friends of Bethlehem Public Library. All ages welcome. For more information, call 518-439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

26 Friday

Brick House Benefit: Lost Radio Rounders

Guitarist/vocalist Tom Lindsay, mandolinist Michael Eck, and banjoist Paul Jossman will perform in a benefit for the upkeep of the Brick House, 7-8:30 p.m. Mabee Farm Historic Site, 1100 Main St., Rotterdam Junction. For more information, call (518) 374-0263 or visit schenectadyhistorical.org.

29 Monday

Monday Social Hour

At this low-key social event for adults, we’ll have board games, refreshments and ice breakers to help folks who are a little out of practice when it comes to socializing, 6 p.m. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 518-439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

31 Wednesday

Community Yoga

Enjoy a class designed for all skill levels, 6 p.m. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 518-439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.